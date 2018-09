Ms. Earnestine Jones age 59 of Lake City FL, departed this life on September 8, 2018. Home0Going celebration will be held Saturday 1:00 P.M. September 15, 2018 at New Day Springs MB Church in Lake City FL. The family will receive all other family and sorrowing friends this evening from 6-8 P.M. at the church. Professional mortuary services entrusted to Eric A. Brown and Son Funeral Home.