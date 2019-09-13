//Rape Reported at Georgia Southern University

Share with friends











STATESBORO, Ga. – According to the University Crime and Fire Log a student was attacked at the University Villas on Sunday. Conner H. Kennedy has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Kennedy, who is not a student at the university, had been communicating with the victim through an online dating site. The two met Sunday when the incident occurred.

One local student, Ajee Graves-Smith, said, “Just to know it happened close to you is kind of scary…But we mainly walk together so we’re always in a group and we never walk by ourselves.” (WSAV)

To help keep students safe university officials say you can always call 911 or report any suspicious activity on the Livesafe app.