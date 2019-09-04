//NRA Bashes Walmart for Ammo Announcement

Share with friends











NEW YORK — Walmart has announced this week that it will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition and the National Rifle Association unloaded on them.

Walmart, along with Kroger, have joined other retailers and restaurants such as Target, Wendy’s and Starbucks, requesting that customers other than law enforcement not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.

They will not enforce a ban in order to avoid placing employees in confrontational situations, AP reported on Tuesday, September 3.

Walmart stopped selling assault rifles like the ARs used in multiple mass shooting in 2015 and asked government to strengthen background checks. The massive retailer also sent letters Tuesday to both the White House and Congress calling for action on these “common sense” measures, according to AP.

Walmart had expanded its weapon inventory beyond hunting and fishing needs over the last 15 years. However, due to the outcry nationally following an increase in mass shootings since 2015, Walmart chose to temper those efforts.

In February 2018, Walmart announced it wouldn’t sell guns and ammo to those younger than 21 and removed items that looked like assault-style guns from its website following the Parkland school shooting that killed 17.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also stopped selling assault-style weapons last year.

“It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms,” it said.