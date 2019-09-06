//Hours-Old Baby Abandoned, Mother Charged

Share with friends











By Arriana Williams

ATLANTA, Ga. – An hours-old baby was found on the doorstep of a northwest Atlanta home. The mother was later found and charged for abandonment and lying to investigators.

On September 4, Doretha Burkes left her newborn baby on the doorsteps of Frieda Burston’s home. Burston, who happened to be awake and getting water at 1 a.m., heard the cries from the infant. She took the baby inside and called 911, the child was later taken to Grady Memorial in good health.

The mother, Burkes, was later caught by authorities. She told authorities that she was homeless and could not take care of the child, according to Atlanta police Investigator Lt. Jeff Baxter.

“There were so many things that could have gone wrong,” Baxter said Wednesday during a news conference. “What if nobody had opened the door? What if nobody was home?”

It was discovered that Burkes was not homeless but was living with her mother who did not know of her pregnancy. Burkes was believed to be afraid her mother would kick her out if she knew of the pregnancy or had knowingly given birth to the baby.

“She gave birth to the child in secret, then took the newborn and placed her on a doorstep,” said Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee

Burkes, who was later charged with reckless conduct, cruelty to children and providing false information to police, is booked in Fulton County Jail and awaiting her first court appearance that is set for Thursday.

When asked by police Burkes told them that she did not know of the Safe Haven Law.

Since 2002, Georgia has had a Safe Haven law, which allows parents to surrender a baby without facing criminal charges. In 2017, the law was expanded giving mothers 30 days to safely leave their newborns in the hands of volunteers or employees at a fire station, police station, or hospital.

With Georgia being the second-highest state in child abandonment, the Safe Haven Law lowers the child’s risk of being discarded elsewhere.

You can find out more information about the Safe Haven Law at SafeHaven.tv