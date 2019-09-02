//Gov. Kemp Orders Six GA Counties to Evacuate

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp Tweeted an order for residents in six Georgia counties to evacuate beginning Monday at noon as Hurricane Dorian approaches the United States coast.

“Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian,” Kemp tweeted Sunday.

Kemp said that all 16 Interstate lanes will run west beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Executive Order from Gov. Kemp for evacuation of six GA counties

According to AJC, Sunday, Hurricane Dorian was classified as a Category 5, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

Hurricane Dorian hammered the Bahamas on Sunday and as of early Monday morning, the massive storm system remains over the Bahamas climbing westward.

At 8 a.m. an advisor was released stating that the center of Dorian was 35 miles from Freeport in Grand Bahama, moving due-west at 1 mph.

The slow speed of Hurricane Dorian, coupled with its size, makes it more dangerous.

For local updates, check out Lowndes EMA Facebook page.