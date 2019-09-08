//GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Clinch

Share with friends











Clinch Co, GA – On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that Clinch County deputies received information that Jamie Dean Fountain, 29, was in the area of Richard James Road in Argyle, Clinch County, GA. Fountain was being sought by officers for escaping from custody while in Clinch County on September 3. Deputies encountered Fountain at approximately 1:00 p.m. driving a vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. Fountain attempted to flee in the vehicle and two deputies fired at the vehicle, striking Fountain. Fountain was transported to a hospital in Tallahassee, FL where he is in stable condition

No officers were injured during this incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office (912-487-5316) or the GBI Douglas Office (912-389-4103).

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Clinch County District Attorney for review.