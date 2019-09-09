//Florida Mother Arrested After Sons Drown

Share with friends











MIAMI, Fl. – The mother of two young boys, who drowned in apartment complex, has been arrested.

On May 22, Wildline Joseph was charged with manslaughter for the death of her sons Branario Minto, 5, and Ja’Kye Joseph, 6. Joseph was arrested on Saturday by Sgt. Don Prichard.

Surveillance video showing the young Brenario and Ja’Kye going into the pool area alone was obtained by authorities.

“Detectives said Joseph failed to provide proper care and supervision for the brothers, which makes her responsible for their deaths,” Prichard said.

Both Wildine Joseph, 23, and her boyfriend, John Lynn, 24, were arrested for manslaughter.

Joseph found her sons submerged and unresponsive around 9:30 p.m. according to Fox 7 Miami May report.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” Joseph said, according to the station. “They’re only 5, and they’re only 6. I lost my babies too early. Branario was supposed to graduate on the 28th, but it is what it is. I’m sorry. I didn’t get to save them. I’m so sorry. If I was there, I could have saved them.”