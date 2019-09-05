//Emergency Medical Practice Permits Being Issued for Hurricane Dorian

Share with friends











The Georgia Composite Medical Board announced on September 1, 2019 that it may approve and issue “emergency practice permits” to physicians who wish to practice medicine during disaster relief efforts if Hurricane Dorian affects Georgia. Ahead of the storm, Gov. Brian Kemp has already issued states of emergency for 13 Georgia counties.

Authority for an emergency practice permit derives from GCMB Rule 360-2-.13, which states that “during an event for which the Governor of the State of Georgia has issued an executive order declaring a disaster or a state of emergency, the Board may waive some of the licensure requirements in order to permit the provision of emergency health services to the public.”

Before practicing medicine in Georgia under this provision, the applicant must receive the Board’s approval of the following:

an application for this emergency practice permit (see below),

proof of current and unrestricted licensure in another state,

copy of a valid government-issued photo ID,

and a current National Practitioner’s Data Bank Report

All permits issued under this provision shall be valid for 90 days or until the statement of emergency or disaster has been lifted by the governor, whichever comes first.

Form to apply is available at https://medicalboard.georgia.gov. Submit completed applications to gcmb.mlo@dch.ga.gov

For more information about the emergency practice permit during Hurricane Dorian, please contact the Executive Director LaSharn Hughes at lhughes@dch.ga.gov.

PHOTO CREDIT: usa.gov