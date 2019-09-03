//Airbnb Offers Free Housing To Disaster Refugees, Workers

Share with friends











Airbnb’s “Open Homes Program” provides free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The program is available through Sept. 16.

More than 800 Airbnb hosts have opened their doors in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. You can check available listings here, The Macon Telegraph reported.

As of Monday morning, more than 30 Airbnb locations around Florida were available, the bulk of them in areas out of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path. Available locations include St. Petersburg, Tampa, Tallahasse and Miami-Dade.

