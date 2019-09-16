//A Year Later: Ga Officer Runs Inspiring Race After being Shot in Head

Share with friends











COVINGTON, GA – This year adds a twist to a 36-year old tradition in Covington, Georgia.

Last year, during a shoplifter call at Walmart, Officer Matt Cooper was shot in the head and survived.

“The willpower to never give up,” Cooper said. “There are bad days, there are a lot of bad days. But you just have to keep driving. You can’t give up.”(WFLA)

Hundreds of people showed up to support Officer Cooper, who lead the 1-mile Fun Run with his family.

“You gotta keep in mind that doctors thought that this time a year later that he’d still be in a wheelchair,” Captain Ken Malcom said. “And he’s worked so hard to be able to have the mobility that he has, to be able to get out and enjoy this day and we are so proud of him.”