//Woman Claiming to Have HIV in Viral Video Bonded Out of Jail

AMERICUS, Ga – Brandi Yakeima Lasiter, the woman who went viral in a Facebook video after claiming she was HIV positive and had unprotected sex with several people, was arrested on Friday, August 9 and bonded out the same day.

According to the Americus Police Department, on August 2, they received multiple links to a video posted by a female resident claiming she has HIV, going on to list several people she claims to have had unprotected sex with. Identified as Brandi Lasiter, she was brought in for interrogation on August 6.

Lasiter told police she made the video because she was angry with the people she listed and that she did not have HIV. She submitted a blood test from last September showing she tested negative for HIV and also provided a blood test with the same result. According to officials with the APD, she also submitted a recent test where she tested negative for the virus.

Lasiter has been charged with a misdemeanor count of harassing communications, and officials with the department said the next steps in her case are in the hands of the district attorney’s office.

