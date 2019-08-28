//U.S. Senator Isakson Stepping Down

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson announced that he will be stepping down from his position at the end of 2019.

This decision came after Isakson’s growing health complications from Parkinson’s disease and a surgery that the senator had undergone just this past week.

“I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney,” stated Sen. Isakson.

Isakson’s, Georgia’s first three-term Republican, seat in the senate was set to expire in 2022. This means that Isakson’s position will be listed on the 2020 ballot.

Gov. Brian Kemp has yet to appoint a replacement for the seat but potential candidates include Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Senate Pro Tem Butch Miller, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins.