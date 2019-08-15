//Two Men Suspected of Attempted Child Abduction At Large

Share with friends











THOMASTON, Ga – According to Thomaston Police, two individuals suspected of attempting to abduct a child earlier this week are now at large.

“We have received a report of an alleged attempt to abduct a juvenile,” the Thomaston Police Department announced on Facebook. “The juvenile is safe and no injuries were reported.”

The two suspects were last seen by the child driving a white two-door pickup truck with a white camper shell in the Johnson Heights area.

According to the TPD, the truck was being driven by two men, one white male and one black male. At this time, no other information is available.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or see a vehicle matching the description, contact authorities immediately.

