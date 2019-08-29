//TCEC: Time to Prepare is Now

Share with friends











The Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC) continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian as a possible threat to our service territory of Madison, Jefferson, Taylor and Dixie counties.

Should we be impacted by tropical storm force winds or Hurricane Dorian itself, TCEC crews will work to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible as long as weather conditions permit them to do so. Restoration efforts will continue as wind speeds drop below 35mph. Based on the current weather reports we are facing a significant storm that will require a significant amount of work in its aftermath. Members are advised to be prepared for extended power outages.

Crews from other electric co-ops are on the way to offer additional support as soon as Monday.

The time to prepare is now.

Members dependent on medical devices requiring electricity should arrange an alternate source of care or power supply, in the event that electrical service in their location is interrupted.

Please remember the importance of safety in these dangerous conditions. Stay away from down power lines, use extreme caution in standing water and do not attempt to restore electricity on your own. Take special care, practicing all safety measures, when using a portable generator.

Cooperative personnel are available 24 hours a day.

Members can report an outage through the following methods:

Call or Text – 800.999.2285

Download the TCEC Mobile App – TCEC FL

Online at www.tcec.com

Visit our website at tcec.com for more information and to access to our outage map. For timely updates follow us on social media.

