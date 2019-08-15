//Stolen Car Pulled from GA Lake 30 Years Later

Share with friends











COBB CO., Ga. – On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, members of the Cobb County Police Department Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USRT), Cobb County Fire Department, and Cobb County Department of Transportation worked together at Mirror Lake in West Cobb.

A 1983 Pontiac Firebird was located in the lake by the HOA when they had the water level in the lake lowered to make some repairs.

Cobb USRT was contacted last week and conducted a dive operation to gather identification on the vehicle.

The vehicle was completely full of mud with only the roof top being visible. They discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in 1989.

According to the Cobb County Police Department Facebook page, they extracted the vehicle safely. Great team effort by all the Cobb County agencies involved Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services Cobb County DOT.