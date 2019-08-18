//Plane Debris from Earnhardt Jr. Crash Taken to GA

Share with friends











ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Highway 91 in Elizabethton was the site where Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family almost lost their lives in a plane crash last Thursday.

According to a report from WJHL, Atlanta Air recovery crews worked nonstop Saturday to clean up the debris blocking Highway 91.

Elizabethton police tell News Channel 11 the crash debris has been taken to Griffin, Georgia for inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are handling the investigation and will be leaving the area Sunday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are recovering after the plane crash at a Tennessee airport.

The former NASCAR driver, wife Amy and one-year-old daughter Isla were on board, along with two pilots and the Earnhardt’s family dog. According to new information the plane bounced multiple times during landing, before crashing into a fence and burst into flames near a highway.