//New Touchscreen Voting Machines Certified in GA

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified new touchscreen voting machines as election-safe in court documents Friday, August 9, 2019.

Due to the 2018 electoral season’s gubernatorial controversy connected to what was linked to malfunctioning voting equipment, Raffensperger’s office awarded a $106 million contract to a Denver-based company, Dominion Voting Systems, for machines it said met state law for election security after neither losing vendor challenged Dominion’s winning bid, reported News Channel 9.

Court documents filed by attorneys defending state election officials against a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s current voting system and seeking statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots.

News Channel 9 reported that the voting system overhaul comes nearly a year after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp — previously Georgia’s top election official — beat Democrat Stacey Abrams for the governor’s mansion.

Raffensperger recently announced the contract with Dominion for new electronic touchscreen machines that print a paper summary of a voter’s ballot selections, replacing the state’s current outdated machines.