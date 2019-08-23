//Mom Kills Adult Children and Herself Days After Heartfelt Post

Share with friends











COBB COUNTY, Ga. – Just days after writing “I could not ask for better children” and the “best” summer spent with her two children, Marsha Edwards took the life of her 20-year-old daughter, Erin Edwards, and her 24-year-old son, Christopher Edwards, before taking her own life.

Dr. Marsha Edwards was the ex-wife of well-known Atlanta surgeon, Dr. Christopher Edwards. According to her LinkedIn page, Edwards owned her own surgical and medical distribution company, MME Enterprises, LLC. Just this year, Edwards was honored by Women Works Media Group as one of Atlanta’s 100 most influential women.

I could not be more proud of my mother Marsha Edwards, President and CEO of MME Enterprises, LLC for being honored by… Posted by Erin Edwards on Friday, April 19, 2019

Cobb County police found the bodies of the family on Wednesday evening while conducting a wellness check at the Nobility Way home.

Dr. Christopher Edwards’ spokesperson issued a statement saying, “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.” (11Alive)

Dorothy M. Tucker, president of NABJ, issued the following statement on Twitter,