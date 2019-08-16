//Missing Since May; Georgia Teens Still Not Found

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

CANTON, Ga. – In early May of this year, it was reported that two North Georgia teens were missing. Fifteen-year-old Justin Bohannon and 17-year-old Corey Cutrie were last seen with gym bags and playing basketball at their local YMCA.

Police believe that the two teenagers may have gotten into a vehicle outside of the YMCA.

August marks three months since their disappearance and Canton’s local police are still hopeful in finding the boys.

If you have any information on the case, you can contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.