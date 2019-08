Share with friends











MONROE, Ga – On Friday, August 16, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released a police sketch of a man suspected of armed robbery.

The suspect in question held a woman at gunpoint just off East Marabel Street, before grabbing the woman’s purse and wallet and taking off. He was gone before police arrived.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities warn that you should not approach him. If you have any information, contact authorities immediately at (770) 549-6564.