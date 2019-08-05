//Lineup for 6th Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival Announced

Share with friends











LIVE OAK– The lineup for the sixth annual Suwannee Hulaween festival has just been announced and is jam-packed with musical talent.

The internationally known music festival is hosted each year by the String Cheese Incident and will be held October 24 through the 27 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. This year’s list continues to grow, with more acts expected to be announced.

So far, this year’s lineup includes: Bassnectar, Anderson Paak and the Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit along with Big Wild, Greensky Bluegrass, Jai Wolf, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Snails, STS9 x2, Tchami, Umphrey’s McGee x2, Thundercat, Lettuce, Tom Morello, Steel Pulse, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Billy Strings, Whethan, Clozee, Manic Focus, G. Love & Special Sauce, Maribou State, EOTO, Ripe, Peekaboo, Whipped Cream, Charlesthefirst, Pnuma, The Motet, Circles Around the Sun, Walker & Royce, Star Kitchen, TAUK, Kyle Hollingsworth Band, Andy Frasco & the UN, Magic City Hippies, The Hip Abduction, Sodown, Marvel Years, Spaga, J. Worra, Robert Walters 20th Congress, The Funk Hunters, MEMBA, Doom Flamingo, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Nobide, Vampa, Walden, Kaleigh Baker’s Someday Honey, Shevonne, Bells & Robes and LPT.

Tickets are on sale now and selling out fast. Park officials say that tickets are limited, with the first two tiers of tickets already sold out.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact 1-800-514-3849, or go suwanneehulaween.com.



