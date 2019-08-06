//High Suicide Rate Shown Among GA Farmers

Share with friends











In recent years, the farming community of Georgia has seen a drastic count of suicides. Researchers at the University of Georgia teamed up with members of the Georgia Department of Public Health to dig deeper into the situation. UGA reports the details:

The study looked at 106 suicides among farmers and agricultural workers that occurred in Georgia from 2008 to 2015… Farmers who died by suicide were predominantly white males over 50 years of age… In 21% of cases, the victim had made prior suicidal threats, and there was little evidence that any victims had sought or received mental health services. Laurie Anderson, UGA Study Author

This means that out of some 106 individuals who took their life, only about 22 even showed signs of a suicidal mindset, and almost no preventive help was sought or received. Considering that the study also revealed the suicide rate “from 2006 to 2009 Georgia workers [in farming, fishing, and forestry] had a suicide rate more than three times the rate for the overall population,” concern for the mental healthcare in farming communities is growing.

The UGA Dean of Social Work points out previous hearsay of rural life.

Now the evidence speaks.

Of the 106 reported suicides, death by gunshot wound was the most common, followed by relationship issues, chronic health problems and financial stress.

These stats do not reflect the devastation encountered by this same demographic in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, or the tariff wars between the United States and China.

The impact of these stressors are still yet to be calculated, which will feasible affect not only the farmer, but generations to come.