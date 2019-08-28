//Georgia’s Deadliest Interstates

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

VALDOSTA, Ga – Labor Day is on the horizon and ushering in the end of summer. Like many Americans, Georgians are going to be planning that last road trip to signify the true end of their summer vacation. Travelers beware.

A Secure Life, a company dedicated to security solutions, compiled a list of the top three most dangerous highways for summer travel across the 50 states. The company got the results by analyzing three years’ worth of fatality reports during the summer months starting back in 2015.

For Georgia, our top three were I-75, I-20, and I-16 with 111, 55, and 35 fatalities respectively.

This year during the Fourth of July weekend, Georgia experienced a total of 26 highway deaths. This number being higher than the number the year before. (Patch)

However, since the 2018 Hands-Free law, there has been a decrease in the annual fatality trend. In 2018, the year-to-date total was at 1,514; so far in 2019, the number sits at 916. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

A Secure Life has also listed ways to help ensure a safe trip, that includes car safety checks, route research and avoiding risky driving times. For the complete list follow the link to asecurelife.com