//Georgia State Patrol Graduates 33 New Troopers

FORSYTH, Ga. – After 32 weeks of intensive training, the Georgia State Patrol graduated their 106th Trooper School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth on Friday, August 16. The 33 new troopers will report to one of 52 patrol posts throughout Georgia.

At the ceremony, Governor Brian Kemp was the keynote speaker, issuing the Oath of Office, and additional remarks were given by Colonel Mark W. McDonough, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety and Director of Training Captain Joshua Lamb.

Before their graduation, the 33 members of the 106th Trooper School spent 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks of field training. After their completion of Trooper school, each officer received over 1,500 hours of training, including defensive tactics, driving, vehicle stops, criminal law and procedure, Spanish, accident investigation, firearms, and various other forms of training.

“It was an honor to go through this tough challenge of life together and I wish you all the best in your careers wherever it may lead you,” said Trooper Jerry Slade, Class President, during remarks to his fellow class members. “We’re right where we need to be,” he added.

