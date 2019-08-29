//GBI Sponsors Crime Reporting App

Share with friends











By Jonathan Frazier

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation impel the community to report non-emergency crimes with the noninvasive See Send mobile application.

Developed by My Mobile Witness Inc., See Send allows user to take a photo, or write informative text, of questionable or suspicious activity. The app then forwards the photo to the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center (GISAC). Once GISAC receives the photo to determine its value and integrity, it is purged entirely from your phones records. This keep your identity as an informant completely covert.

‘Special agents with the GBI said they’re pushing an app called, See Send App. It’s a free app for the community to report criminal activity anonymously to the GBI’s intelligence units. They will then forward that to law enforcement in the area.’ As law enforcement continues investigative efforts in the fight against criminal street gangs, we want to remind the public about the see, send app designed for citizens to report suspicious activity. If you haven’t already, you can go to your app store and download it now. Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The See Send App is available for download now on Google Play and the App Store.