//Ga Boy Goes Back to School with a Positive Message

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. – When Blake Rajahn walked through the doors of North Fayette Elementary, pictures of his T-shirt went viral.

Nikki Rjn, Owner of Unfading Adornments which specializes in personalization and also Blake’s mother, offered to make her son any kind of shirt he wanted for his first day back to school.

Blake thought about it, before asking his mother to make a shirt that said “I will be your friend”, his reason being that he wanted “all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them.”

Rjn was touched. She says that Blake has been the victim of bullies at school. “Never underestimate your kid’s heart for others! I love my sweet Blake,” she said.

She took to Facebook to share the story, and it quickly went viral. Thousands have shared her son’s message of love and positivity, and she has sold several shirts just like Blake’s.

When she told her son that people were ordering his shirt, he immediately became excited, saying “Oh that’s good because more and more people are going to have more and more friends!’”

