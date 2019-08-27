//Denton Re-Elected as State Coalition of Georgia President

Share with friends











SAVANNAH, Ga – Valdosta Resident, Sharah Denton was re-elected as the State President for the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) during the states 3rd bi-annual conference in Savannah, GA. Denton is the first official state President of Georgia NCNW and has led the charge passed down from A. Lois Keith of Dekalb, a national Vice President and organizer of the State of Georgia NCNW. Under Denton’s leadership including her interim year in 2016, the state has implemented state bylaws, state handbook, state financial procedures, the state placed first at the 2018 national convention in Washington, D.C. for bringing in the most members during a national J.O.I.N. membership drive.

During the conference, the host section of NCNW, Savannah was recognized for being chartered for 25 years consecutively. The state secretary from Greater Atlanta, Theresia Carrington received the President’s Movers and Shakers Award. This year, the state implemented four state awards for the conference. The Johnnetta B. Cole Award for Collegiate Section of the Year was awarded to the Fort Valley State University Section. Valdosta-Lowndes Section under Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill’s leadership received the Dorothy Height Change Makers Award and the award for bringing in the most members (145) in the state. The DeKalb Section, led currently by, Derrica Williams received the Ingrid Saunders Jones Spotlight Award and the Greater Atlanta Section, under the leadership of Diane Larche’ and national co-chair of membership received the Bethune State of Mind Award.

This is Denton’s second term as State President and at the new age of 38 years old, Denton currently serves in a second term as the National Young Adult vice Chair for NCNW as well. This year’s conference was special in many ways. The host section, Savannah is celebrating its 25th year being chartered. The first African American District Attorney in Cobb County, District Attorney Joyette Holmes was the keynote speaker along with national member-at-large from North Carolina, Marilyn Godette. The conference was chaired by Dr. Lana Foster (Valdosta-Lowndes) and Debbie Hillman (Rockdale-Newton) Section President. Collegiate members from Kennessaw, Fort Valley State, Georgia Southern and Spelman were very active in the various team building exercises and for the first time Fort Valley Collegiate member was elected on the state nominating committee along with six other women from across the state. Theresia Carrington (Greater Atlanta) was re-elected as State Secretary, Demitris Johnson was elected as Treasurer (Greater Atlanta) and Janair Patterson (Henry-Clayton) was elected as State Financial Secretary.

Denton presented a slideshow of where the state began, where it stands currently and her vision on where to go as a state. “It is emparitive that we hear the voices of the young adults in NCNW and respect them and support them where they are wanting to go. I am committed to providing support and a seat at the table so that their voices are heard and they know that they matter,” says Denton. To conclude the conference, all sections collected items for children at Smithbriar in Savannah including toiletries and needed items. Denton says she is determined to stay on track as the states leader so that Georgia continues the legacy of serving its communities, women and families.