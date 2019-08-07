//7 Child Trafficking Victims Rescued in GA

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – The FBI announced on Tuesday that 103 child victims were recovered nationwide in a month-long investigation, seven from Georgia.

Six were recovered in the Atlanta area, another in Augusta.

Four adult victims were rescued.

Three were arrested with pimping charges by the Smyrna Police Department.

Over 400 agencies were involved in the operation which also arrested 67 traffickers, AJC reported.

“It’s one of the most important things we do in the FBI,” Eric Pauley, the supervisor for the FBI’s Georgia trafficking task force, said during a press conference. “We’re trying to protect our nation’s most valuable resource, and that’s our children. ”

Pimping charges are misdemeanors and in order to attach the larger charge of trafficking police must prove coercion or deception, which can be difficult when victims are threatened.

Georgia has the largest task force in the U.S. and has a high volume of sex trafficking cases.