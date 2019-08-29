//360 Pound Gator Caught In Georgia

Share with friends











AUGUSTA, Ga – A gator weighing in at 360 pounds was caught in Augusta by authorities with the help of two locals.

According to WJBF-TV, the massive 10 1/2-foot alligator had been chasing a local kayaker.

Local, Robby Amerson, saw the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies pulled to the side of road and he decided to call his friend, Trey Durant.

Durant, who has an alligator hunting license, and Amerson was able to help prevent the gator from being even more of danger.

It apparently took two and half hours for the aggressive reptile to be captured.

Wildlife officials were notified and has taken the gator to a local processor.

Durant shared a photo of the gator on his Facebook page.