//Two Brothers Found Dead in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. – The bodies of two brothers were found Saturday morning in Fitzgerald, according to Ben Hill County Coroner Mark Shealy.

WALB reported that Fitzgerald Police Department received a call around 8:30 a.m. reporting that a body had been found in the 300 block of Palm Street inside a car wash.

According to WALB, the victim’s brother was found in his residence when the police went there around 9 a.m.

The bodies will be transported to the Macon GBI Crime Lab on Monday for autopsy.

The GBI is working the scene and assisting Fitzgerald Police with the investigation which is active.