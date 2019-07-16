//“Stranger Things” Fans, Starcourt Being Dismantled

Share with friends











GWINNETT CO, Ga. – Season three of Netflix’s 1980’s phenom “Stranger Things” was more of a blast than July 4th fireworks for fans. When diehards figured out that the series’ Starcourt Mall was actually a portion of the now ghost-like Gwinnett Place Mall they began visiting it in droves hoping to catch a glimpse of the now iconic scenery on Orange Julius, Chess King or Scoops Ahoy ice cream.

Netflix was forced to hire security to keep gawkers away, according to AJC.com. The craze got bad enough that Netflix had to dismantle it so people would stop vandalizing it and stealing souvenirs. This past Monday, the crew began taking the set apart and TMZ was contacted Tuesday to ward fans away.

Starcourt Mall was kept in tact for several months after production wrapped. Lisa Anders, who is executive director of Explore Gwinnett, said she had heard Netflix was considering turning the space into a more permanent tourist attraction as promotion for the show but didn’t come to fruition, AJC reported.

One anonymous employee helping the dismantling process said she was told to pack away the Scoops Ahoy set possibly for future “Stranger Things” amusement park attraction.

AJC reported that Netflix leased out around 15-20% of the actual Gwinnett Place Mall to build out about 40 shops.