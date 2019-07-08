//Seven Killed on I-85

Share with friends











ATLANTA – Seven travelers died after a collision involving five vehicles Saturday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. in northeast Georgia on I-85.

Georgia State Patrol reported that the collision occurred around 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 160 in Franklin County. According to troopers, a Ford Excursion SUV was traveling north on I-85 when it crossed through the median for unknown reasons into the southbound lanes. The SUX struck a Chevrolet van that was traveling south in the left lane, causing that van to strike a Ford E350 van traveling south in the right lane.

GSP says two other vehicles were involved, but only dealt with minor damage from the first two impacts.

All four occupants of the Chevrolet were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Georgia State Patrol didn’t immediately release the ages or identities of those involved and said a collision reconstruction team was investigating the crash.

Cellphone images obtained by news outlets showed mangled vehicles on the roadway after the crash, NewsChannel9.com reported.