//GA Man Shot by Deputy While Sitting in Car

By Lauren Burgess

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, a deputy of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol inside Newnan Crossing Shopping Center. After noticing a car parked behind the T-Mobile store, the officer notified dispatch and went to investigate.

After noticing an individual, Nicholas Bolton, asleep in the backseat, the officer identified himself and asked for Bolton’s driver’s license and for him to step out of the vehicle. Bolton refused.

The officer then called for another deputy, and both explained to Bolton that he must produce identification and exit the property or he would be arrested for loitering and obstruction.

Bolton climbed into the driver seat, starting the vehicle and drove off, against the commands of both deputies, leading to a brief pursuit. A third officer arrived on site and assisted in the pursuit.

After performing a P.I.T. Maneuver, Bolton’s vehicle spun, striking another deputy’s vehicle. The deputy exited his vehicle as Bolton continued trying to pull forward. A deputy on the left of Bolton tried to box him in, exiting his vehicle and giving verbal commands. The deputy in front of Bolton’s vehicle thought he saw Bolton trying to run over the officer on the left and fired one round into Bolton’s windshield.

Bolton was transported to Atlanta Medical Center after being struck by the gunshot and is currently in critical condition. No officers were injured.

