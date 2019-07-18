//Inmate Arrested for Armed Assault of Three Officers at Apalachee Correctional Institution

Share with friends











SNEADS, FL-The Florida Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General today announced the arrest of Inmate Tyrece Fleming in Jackson County for the armed assault of three officers on July 14, 2019. Inmate Fleming has been charged with Possession of Contraband and Attempted Premeditated Murder of a Correctional Officer.

Secretary Mark Inch said, “Three of our officers were stabbed in a brutal, unprovoked attack. This violence is completely unacceptable. Our officers come to work every day to protect Florida communities and serve courageously in this profession dedicated to public service. Our entire team stands behind these brave officers and we are praying for a swift and complete recovery from their injuries. We would like to thank our Office of Inspector General for taking swift action to arrest this inmate for this brutal attack.”

Inmate Fleming assaulted the officers on July 14 at approximately 11:30 a.m., following an interaction he had with the officers earlier in the day. In the sworn affidavit, OIG inspectors report that Fleming departed the area, acquired an improvised knife and returned specifically to inflict deadly harm to the three officers.

As the first officer was clearing a gate, Fleming immediately attacked, stabbing him repeatedly, before turning to stab two additional officers who were in the vicinity. With the assistance of responding staff and the application of chemical agents, Fleming was apprehended, subdued and taken into custody.

FDC officers were examined and treated by medical staff and transported to an area hospital for additional treatment of injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

The OIG acknowledges the cooperation and assistance provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office in the 8th Judicial Circuit.

For more information regarding the Department’s Office of Inspector General, please visit www.fdc.myflorida.com/ig/index.html.

