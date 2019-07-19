//Have You Seen Leisa?

Share with friends











WORTH CO., Ga. – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a woman that has been missing since July 15, according to Facebook.

Worth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Leisa Marie Jeffery Mace

Leisa Jeffery Mace, 36, was last seen on July 15 when the Albany Police Department made contact with her, the post stated.

Mace is described as 5’6″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know the whereabouts of Leisa or have had contact with her, please contact the Worth County Sheriff’s Office at 229-776-8211. (Ref Case # 19-07-1779) Worth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

She was last seen with her boyfriend, Lee Boygette, according to Facebook.