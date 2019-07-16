//Georgia Lottery Raises Billions for Education

Share with friends











Governor Brian Kemp announced last week that a total of over $1.2 billion had been raised from the Georgia Lottery in the 2019 fiscal year and was transferred into the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account. This year’s transfer sets the record for the largest transfer in the Georgia Lottery’s 26-year history.

This year’s transfer brings the total amount raised for education to more than $21 billion.

Profits from the Georgia Lottery fund several state education programs, including Georgia’s Pre-K Program and the HOPE Scholarship Program.

“Over the years, the Georgia Lottery has afforded countless educational opportunities for families, providing our children with strong early learning foundations and keeping our best and brightest high school students in state through scholarship funding,” said Governor Kemp in a press release. “Today’s announcement represents a record-breaking investment in our students, workforce, and economy.”

The 2019 Fiscal Year marks the fourth consecutive year that the transfer of funds from the Georgia Lottery has surpassed $1 billion. In 2018, the Georgia Lottery transferred a total of $1,143,514,000 into the State’s Lottery for Education Account.

“Our success is a team effort that benefits all Georgians,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin. “We appreciate the support of Governor Kemp and the legislature, the leadership of our board of directors, the dedication of our employees, retail partners and business partners, and the enthusiasm of our players.”

