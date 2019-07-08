//Georgia Deputy Shot, Killed

Share with friends











HALL COUNTY, Ga. – Authorities were hunting the “armed and dangerous” accomplices involved in the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy Sunday night, Fox News reported.

The deputy was trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. when he was fatally shot in an exchange that also wounded the alleged gunman, WSB-TV reported. The suspect was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office tweeted:

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Tweet from Monday, July 8, 2019

A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the shooting around 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, but police were still searching for an unknown number of others allegedly also involved.

The suspects involved in the shootout were also reportedly responsible for the theft of several guns during the weekend.

Authorities from several agencies, including Georgia State Patrol and local police departments, were assisting with the search for the suspects. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted it was “working to gather details” on an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7693.

In 2019 thus far, 24 state, county and local officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty.