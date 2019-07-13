//GBI: “It’s Raining Meth”

Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga. – (July 12, 2019) – On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, agents of the GBI Gang Task Force, the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, and Atlanta Police Department APEX Unit arrested two individuals while executing a search warrant in Atlanta, Georgia. These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into subjects smuggling contraband via domestic and international flights.

Agents arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark, aka “K Digga” of Talladega, Alabama. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia and is a self-proclaimed rapper and sports agent who also calls himself “Mr. Alabama.” During the execution of the warrant, Dark allegedly threw multiple kilograms of suspected methamphetamine from the balcony of an Atlanta high rise. Fortunately, APD officers were able to safely recover the discarded contraband from a nearby surface street without incident. Dark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Also arrested was 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson of Atlanta, Georgia. Peterson is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Agents recovered two semi-automatic rifles and a Glock handgun. The handgun was reported stolen out of Talladega, Alabama.

Over five kilograms of suspected methamphetamine was recovered with an estimated street value of approximately $250,000.00.

Agents seized over 13 lbs. of marijuana valued at more than $60,000.00.

Agents also recovered a substantial amount of US currency.

The investigation continues and additional arrests are anticipated.

For additional information about West Metro RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for westmetro on twitter or follow on Facebook @wmrdeo and/or Instagram @wmetrordeo.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following agencies and services 36 counties: the GBI, Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Bowden Police Department, Lagrange Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Heard County Sheriff’s Office.