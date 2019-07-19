//GBI: Do You Know This Woman?

Share with friends











FULTON CO, Ga. – Do you know this woman? GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson composed a sketch of a woman found in the Chattahoochee River on July 7, 2019.

The GBI Atlanta Office assisted the Fulton County Police Department in processing the scene.

The Fulton County Police Department Detective Gore spoke to WSB-TV in order to solicit help from the public to identify her.

If you have any information that could assist us in identifying her, please contact the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-613-TIPS (8477).