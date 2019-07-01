//GA Power Looking to Increase Electricity Rates

Share with friends











By Robin Postell

Think your power bill is already too high, Georgians? Brace yourselves.

Georgia Power Co. is angling for a big hike in the rates the consumers and businesses pay for electricity, after last month’s divvy of customer credits on their bills.

According to a post by BizJournal.com, Georgia Power Co. filed a request June 28 with the Georgia Public Service Commission seeking a rate increase which, under one proposal, would generate $942 million over three years. This proposal includes rate increases totaling $563 million, $145 million and $234 million effective Jan. 1, 2020, Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, respectively.

This proposal would increase customer rates by seven percent, Georgia Power said in an announcement.

Why?

Well, Georgia Power claims that it requires a price raise due to its increasing needs to repair infrastructure from storm and other environmental impacts.

BizJournal.com reported that Georgia Power projected the average residential customer would see an increase of $9.78 per month in their bill, or $117 a year.

The Georgia Public Service Commission is expected to deliver a ruling on Dec. 17, 2019.

The last rate increase was six years ago.

From 2014-2018, Georgia Power reportedly invested $8.7 billion in assets and infrastructure, resulting from the increase in major storms. The storm damage account is “under-recovered” as yet, according to the company, meaning that customers’ monthly payments have not yet covered the damage costs.