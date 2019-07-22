//#ForSonny: Berrien Man’s Boating Death Leads to Charges

Share with friends











BERRIEN CO, Ga. – Sonny Lewis will be remembered. His friends are leaving messages to memorialize their lost friend on his Facebook page.

#forsonny…Live Like Sonny…

Two men are facing charges in the boating death of Lewis, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Robbie McInvale, 31, and Nicholas Seyler, 19, are being charged after Lewis’ body was found in the Satilla River on June 24.

Lewis, who was there with his best friend Michael Baldree and Baldree’s six-year-old son, participating in catfish tournament on June 23, had pulled onto the river bank for a short break.

According to a WALB report, Baldree said that a boat came out of nowhere at a high rate of speed hitting and jumping them. Lewis had Baldree’s son in his arms, throwing him to the front of the boat, saving his life. Lewis died when he fell into the water.

Lewis was not immediately found. The search was forced to a halt around 8:30 p.m. that night due to inclement weather, but resumed the following day at 7 a.m. when his body was found.

Boating Under the Influence charges have been filed against McInvale, in addition to homicide by vessel, reckless operation and party to a crime.

Seyler was charged with providing false statements.

Lewis’s best friend, Michael Baldree, said he and Baldree’s son, 6, were both on the boat with Lewis when the crash happened.

In June, Baldree recalled the moments just before the crash.

“I turned around and Sonny had my son, one arm in the air, throwing him to the front of the boat right before we got hit. He saved my son’s life,” Baldree said.

The Georgia DNR Critical Incident Reconstruction Team (CIRT) is investigating.

PHOTO CREDIT: Sonny Lewis’ Facebook page