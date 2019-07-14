//Former GA Deputy Arrested for Child Porn

Share with friends











STATESBORO, GA – On Thursday, July 11, 2019, the GBI arrested former Bulloch County Deputy Travis Tuenge, 43, of Statesboro for Sexual Exploitation of Children and Possession of Child Pornography.

On July 8, 2019, the GBI was requested by Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown to investigate an allegation of child molestation made against Travis Tuenge. Once the allegations were known, the sheriff immediately relieved Tuenge of his duties and placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Subsequently, Tuenge resigned from the sheriff’s office.

Pursuant to a search warrant, evidence was gathered that showed Tuenge was in possession of child pornography. As a result, Tuenge was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident. Tuenge was booked in to the Bulloch County Jail.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 5 Office at 912-871-1121.