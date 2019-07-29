//Food Recalls for Catfish, Chicken, Beef

Share with friends











There have been food recalls in the news recently, including 76,000 pounds of catfish delivered to Georgia and Florida, and beef and chicken products.

The catfish recall was initiated by Premium Foods USA, Inc. Saturday after it failed to be re-inspected and because the fish were imported from countries ineligible to export catfish to the United States, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service [FSIS].

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products related to Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc., based in Brea, California, contain wheat, which is not listed on the product labels, FSIS said.

The uncooked, marinated, diced beef and chicken products were produced from June 9 through July 10, 2019, FSIS said.

The following products were identified as the subjects of the recall:

20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked

5 lb. plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label

20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.

In addition, the beef products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 45141” and the chicken products have establishment number “P-45141” inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said.

The recall was initiated by Premium Foods USA, Inc. after the catfish were shipped to several states including Florida and Georgia.

The fish were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar between March 26, 2018 and March 8, 2019, according to FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Some experts point out that there aren’t necessarily more contaminated products but that detection of bad food is getting better. Let’s hope so.