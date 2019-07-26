//Fmr GA Policeman Facing 32 Counts of Incest, Molestation

Share with friends











GRADY CO., Ga. – A former Whigam, Georgia police officer, Lloyd Aiello, is being held without bond in the Grady County Jail facing 32 felony counts of incest, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The allegations were first reported in Cleveland, Georgia in early June stemming from a complaint made by a victim who is now an adult claiming Aiello molested them for about five years in Whigham.

According to a report by WCTV, Aiello joined the Whigam Police Department in 2002 but went by the name Lloyd Cook, causing some confusion now because Chief Tony Black has said the only Lloyd he’s ever known was Lloyd Cook, as far as his personnel file reflects.

Black told WCTV that Cook/Aiello was formed to resign or be terminated after 10 months because he was an “unsafe officer,” doing things he wasn’t “taught to do.”

Chief Black went on record with WCTV saying he was shocked to hear that the man he had known was now being accused of molesting children because he had thought he was “more of a family man.”

The Chief says while he had issues as an officer, he never expected to hear nearly a decade later Aiello accused of molesting several children.

“It was very shocking. I thought he was more of a family man, but things that have happened since then made me change my mind about his family life,” Black told WCTV.

Aiello is now facing a list of charges. So far, GBI says it’s for two victims and assaults that happened from 2011 to 2017.

