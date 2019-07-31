//Family Seeks Financial Help to Pay for Double Hip Replacement

Share with friends











TIFTON -When Heather Curry found out that her husband Nathaniel was going to need hip replacement surgery on both hips, she vowed to do everything she could to help.

When Nathaniel Curry started experiencing back pain working as a truck driver, he went to the doctor after much encouragement from his wife.

Originally thinking his condition was spondylosis, a degenerative condition of the spine, Nathaniel went to another doctor who determined that the cause of pain was in his hips. The cartilage has deteriorated to the point where it was decided that he would need a hip replacement in both hips, meaning that he would need to be off his feet for at least six weeks per hip.

Nathaniel, being the primary source of income for the Curry household, Heather knew that they would need all the financial help they could get during his recovery. With that in mind, she decided to start a GoFundMe page, to help offset medical costs and bills.

