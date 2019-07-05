//Dollar General Gets Roach Complaint

Share with friends











DOUGLAS, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Agriculture is calling a recent roach infestation of a Douglas Dollar General store “severe.”

The Dollar General store, located off of the Willacoochee Highway, received a visit from the Georgia Department of Agriculture following a filed complaint.

Fines will be issued if the Dollar General does not comply.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, there was roach infestation of food to be sold in the store and they were instructed to discard of any that had been affected.

Pending resolution and further inspection, the store will not be allowed to sell any food, according to a report from WALB.