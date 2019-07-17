//Cream Of The Crop Runners Rack Up Awards

Share with friends











TALLAHASSEE, FL-Winnersville was strongly represented by local student-athletes at the Ernie Sims Track & Field Invitational at Florida State University’s Mike Long Track.

Kendall Johnson won first place in the 400m dash (1:05.40) and set a meet record with her first-place time in the 800m run (2:34.07).

Nicholas Booker won first place in the 100m dash (14.67), 200m dash (30.52), and Long Jump (12-9.50).

Kendall Johnson (left) and Nicholas Booker (right) stand with retired NFL linebacker and Big HITS Foundation CEO, Ernie Sims (center). Amongst a field of over 300 event entries, Johnson and Booker were awarded Most Outstanding Female Track Athlete and Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete at the Ernie Sims Track & Field Invitational on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Erin Howard won first place in the 1500m run (6:35.06).

Jonathan Harris won third place in the 400m dash (57.51) and first place in the 800m run (2:26.51).

Hiram Kalel Johnson won second place in the 800m run (2:55.37).

Johnson, Booker, and Howard, along with Essence Menefee and Xavier Stokes, will all represent Valdosta, Georgia and HYPE Blazers Track & Field at the 2019 National AAU Junior Olympics event July 27 through Aug. 4 in Greensboro, N.C.

