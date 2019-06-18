//Vigil Held for Georgia Teen Who Collapsed During Practice

Share with friends











DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – On Saturday night, family and friends came together to celebrate the life of Elyse Purefoy, an Arabia Mountain High teen who passed shortly after collapsing at dance practice, FOX reported.

In celebrating her life, the group went to the school where Purefoy spent her childhood. The place where she made friendships.

Lifelong friend, Lauren Lindsay expressed, “She was a beautiful soul, she would always try to help you.” She said, “The world needs to know that.”

“Everything she went for, she had a vision, and she would accomplish it very swiftly.” Lindsay said.

For Elyse, the dance team performed a dance tribute, although it was difficult.

A tree was planted as well as a memorial for her.

DeKalb Academy’s, Sonya Armstrong stated, “All the heaviness, all the sadness, lay it aside because now is a time for celebration.”

And the county of DeKalb did just that to remember the beautiful, kind, and talented, Elyse Purefoy.

A GoFundMe has been created in memory of Elyse.