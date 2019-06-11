Share with friends











FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – On Thursday night at about 10 p.m., a family heard the cries of a newborn baby girl and called 911, Fox News reported.

The newborn girl who has been temporarily named “India,” was rushed to the hospital but was in “suprisingly good condition,” according to Ron Freeman, a Forsyth County Sheriff.

It was “divine intervention,” said Freeman.

He believes that the baby was born within hours of the discovery and now the search is on to find the parents.

They want to know how and why the baby was abandoned.

The state of Georgia allows moms to surrender their babies within 30 days after birth to hospitals, fire stations, and law enforcement stations with the Georgia Safe Haven Law. The moms wont be charged with child abandonment or cruelty as long as they hand their babies over to a live person.

India is currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services but several residents are asking to foster or adopt her.