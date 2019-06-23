//Missing GA Woman’s Killer Admits Guilt

Share with friends











LUDOWICI, Ga. – On Saturday, June 22, 2019, a post on the Help Find Debora Deloach Moody Facebook page read:

Debora Gail Deloach Moody has been missing since 2007

A glimmer of hope among her loved ones to recover her body is sparked.

On December 12, 2007, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Long County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in a missing persons investigation. Debora Gail Moody was reported missing two days earlier. The investigation revealed that the last time Moody was seen was by a friend during the late afternoon of December 4, 2007 at her residence located off of S. T. Morris Road N. E., Long County, Georgia.

For over 11 years, the Long County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation followed many leads and conducted numerous searches in hopes of locating Moody but each time were unsuccessful.

In September 2010, Kenneth William Lumpkin was arrested and later pleaded guilty to the Murder of Lori Arrowood. Lumpkin is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. After his arrest for the murder of Arrowood, investigators explored Lumpkin’s past in an effort to determine any connection to Moody. It was determined that Lumpkin was an associate of Moody’s but there was no evidence linking them to one another at the time of Moody’s disappearance.

Lumpkin became one of several suspects in the disappearance of Moody and was interviewed multiple times over the years. Lumpkin continued to deny having any information pertaining to or being involved in Moody’s disappearance.

Over the past several weeks, Lumpkin has again been interviewed by investigators, including a representative from the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. In an attempt to find closure for the family and after consulting family members and all parties in agreement, Lumpkin was offered immunity from prosecution in exchange for information concerning Moody’s disappearance and the location of her remains.

Lumpkin agreed to this and confessed that while attempting to sexually assault Moody he strangled her which led to her death.

Lumpkin provided an approximate location as to where he disposed of her body.

According to the GBI, investigators have searched the area multiple times and as of this date have been unsuccessful in locating any items of interest.

Also according to the GBI release, Lumpkin’s confession has been corroborated by numerous investigative acts and there is “no reason to believe that anyone else participated or had knowledge of Lumpkin’s actions.”